McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.27 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) will announce $59.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for McKesson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.81 billion and the lowest is $54.68 billion. McKesson reported sales of $62.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year sales of $247.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $230.65 billion to $256.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $253.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $241.40 billion to $264.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($0.21). McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The business had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.57.

MCK stock traded up $18.76 on Monday, hitting $333.99. 2,304,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,313. McKesson has a twelve month low of $184.43 and a twelve month high of $335.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $305.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 26.07%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total value of $1,757,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,059,966 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,527,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

