Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XRT. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 4,866.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.45. The company had a trading volume of 8,658,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,027,225. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $68.11 and a 12-month high of $104.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.36.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

