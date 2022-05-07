Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,093 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,093 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P raised its position in TJX Companies by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 46,218 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2,075.1% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 143,689 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after buying an additional 137,083 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 21,560 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,086 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,099,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,140,419. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.53. The company has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.30.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

