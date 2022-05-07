Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $257,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 453 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after buying an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 411.8% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded down $13.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $503.36. 3,560,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,156. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $371.11 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $557.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $534.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.79.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

