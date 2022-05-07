Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $366,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $2,714,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 312,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,018,000 after buying an additional 26,788 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 112,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $7,437,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.26.

NYSE EMR traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,262,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.42 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.17.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

