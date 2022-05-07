Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 951 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,149,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,570,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $631,857,000 after acquiring an additional 986,940 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,561,871,000 after acquiring an additional 837,802 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,184,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $291,220,000 after acquiring an additional 787,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.97. 2,098,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The company has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $263.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.15.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday. Argus lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.