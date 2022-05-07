Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 15.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 581,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,580,000 after purchasing an additional 79,726 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Celanese by 2,095.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 74,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 71,412 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $5,254,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Celanese by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CE stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,650. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $132.26 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.40.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $1.06. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

CE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

