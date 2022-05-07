Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Rating) dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.38.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis psoriasis, and juvenile idiopathic arthritis; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.

