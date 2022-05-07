MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MEGEF. CIBC upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGEF opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $17.71.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.