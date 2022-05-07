MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEFGet Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MEGEF. CIBC upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGEF opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $17.71.

MEG Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

