Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 783.33 ($9.79).

Several research analysts have issued reports on MGGT shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.99) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.99) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.37) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of Meggitt stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 778 ($9.72). 1,005,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,858,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Meggitt has a 1 year low of GBX 392.40 ($4.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 846 ($10.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 194.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 764.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 750.51.

In other Meggitt news, insider Louisa Burdett sold 8,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 755 ($9.43), for a total transaction of £65,647.25 ($82,007.81). Also, insider Tony Wood sold 67,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 752 ($9.39), for a total value of £505,855.36 ($631,924.25). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 886 shares of company stock worth $389,567 and have sold 84,935 shares worth $64,085,617.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

