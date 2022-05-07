Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

CASH has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Financial Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $41.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Financial Group has a 1 year low of $40.57 and a 1 year high of $65.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average is $56.46.

Meta Financial Group ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.08 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.72%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Kia S. Tang sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $228,260.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 2,079.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

