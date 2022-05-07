MetaHash Market Cap Tops $10.85 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (MHC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $10.85 million and $363,234.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 81.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.45 or 0.00256952 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.86 or 0.00216405 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.32 or 0.00476159 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00039706 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71,365.59 or 1.98345336 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,410,610,104 coins and its circulating supply is 3,239,725,927 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

