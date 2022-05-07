MetaHash Price Tops $0.0033 on Exchanges (MHC)

#MetaHash (MHC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $10.71 million and approximately $288,696.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00192278 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.71 or 0.00199441 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.01 or 0.00473879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00039467 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71,095.98 or 2.00530641 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,410,610,104 coins and its circulating supply is 3,239,731,007 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.