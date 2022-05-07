MetLife (NYSE:MET) Releases Earnings Results

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 11.40%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS.
MET stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.54. 4,833,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,114,078. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.99. MetLife has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $73.18. The company has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.87%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,402,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,652,000 after buying an additional 617,275 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,406,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,383,000 after purchasing an additional 87,255 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,358,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,889,000 after purchasing an additional 28,448 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 230.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 160,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 111,835 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 13,711 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.
MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
MetLife Company Profile (Get Rating)
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
