Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Receives C$71.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$71.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRU. Desjardins boosted their target price on Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Metro from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Metro from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Metro from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Metro from C$68.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Metro alerts:

MRU stock traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$68.97. 718,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,824. Metro has a fifty-two week low of C$56.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$70.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$67.30. The stock has a market cap of C$16.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Metro’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

Metro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.