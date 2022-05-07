MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.25 EPS

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $63.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.87 million. MFA Financial had a net margin of 95.85% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

NYSE:MFA traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $14.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,248,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.12. MFA Financial has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $19.60.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MFA shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in MFA Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,273,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,299,000 after acquiring an additional 84,277 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,204,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,731,000 after buying an additional 492,591 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,017,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,222,000 after buying an additional 48,231 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,590,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,102,000 after buying an additional 45,677 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the fourth quarter worth $5,134,000.

About MFA Financial (Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.