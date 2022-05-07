MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.25 EPS

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MFA Financial had a net margin of 95.85% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $63.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:MFA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.64. 2,248,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,471. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.61. MFA Financial has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 166.04%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 31,890 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 869.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 112,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 100,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 152,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on MFA Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MFA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

