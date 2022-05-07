MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

NYSE:MGP remained flat at $$41.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.96 and a quick ratio of 14.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average of $38.74. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $33.43 and a 12 month high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties ( NYSE:MGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.75%.

In related news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $300,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter worth about $170,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 21.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,564,000 after purchasing an additional 93,385 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 210.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 17,810 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.