MIB Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $426,815.89 (MIB)

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 6th. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 43.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. MIB Coin has a market cap of $426,815.89 and $150.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00061363 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00010585 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 435,403,847 coins and its circulating supply is 158,101,919 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

