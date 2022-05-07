Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

MSEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Middlesex Water from $102.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middlesex Water in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Middlesex Water from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

MSEX stock opened at $88.37 on Wednesday. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $77.31 and a 1-year high of $121.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.82 and its 200-day moving average is $102.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 28.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is 49.15%.

In other Middlesex Water news, VP G. Christian Jr. Andreasen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $50,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,506 shares of company stock worth $575,617. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

