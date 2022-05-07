Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

NASDAQ MSBI opened at $25.94 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.05.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

In related news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 6,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $196,805.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,087,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,764,000 after buying an additional 68,867 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,922,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

