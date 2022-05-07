Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $125.00

Shares of Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 128 ($1.60), with a volume of 2420 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.62).
The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. The firm has a market cap of £122.63 million and a PE ratio of 92.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 131.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 148.94.
About Mind Gym (LON:MIND)
