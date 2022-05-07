Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:MNMD opened at 0.83 on Wednesday. Mind Medicine has a fifty-two week low of 0.79 and a fifty-two week high of 4.04. The stock has a market cap of $349.85 million and a PE ratio of -3.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is 1.46.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

