Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ NERV opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $3.54.
Several brokerages have recently commented on NERV. StockNews.com began coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
