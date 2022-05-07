Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ NERV opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $3.54.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NERV. StockNews.com began coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 18,087 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 19,977 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 9.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 43,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. 48.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

