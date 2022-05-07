Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6990.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ MRTX traded down $5.64 on Friday, hitting $56.74. 1,097,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,270. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.02. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $195.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRTX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,756,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,379,000 after purchasing an additional 98,465 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 543.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after purchasing an additional 95,487 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $5,457,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,193,000 after acquiring an additional 36,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 42.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,376,000 after acquiring an additional 23,009 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.