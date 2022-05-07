Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Announces Earnings Results

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%.

Shares of NYSE:MIR traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.14. 1,514,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Mirion Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.29.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,554,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MIR shares. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.