Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Hits $101.92 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for about $101.92 or 0.00282805 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $245,110.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 82.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.41 or 0.00300810 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.84 or 0.00204897 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.18 or 0.00480530 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00039465 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,522.81 or 1.95684278 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 69,399 coins. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.