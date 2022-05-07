Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.87

Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.87 and last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 14347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Mister Car Wash from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $191.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.10 million. Research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $59,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 219,213,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,870,000 after buying an additional 4,051,981 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,866,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,380,000 after buying an additional 2,032,715 shares in the last quarter. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,257,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,143,000 after buying an additional 1,626,494 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

