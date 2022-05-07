Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mitchells & Butlers has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $305.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MBPFF opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Mitchells & Butlers has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $4.77.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

