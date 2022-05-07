Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,073,000 after acquiring an additional 110,115 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,799,000 after purchasing an additional 19,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVY traded down $1.93 on Friday, hitting $177.34. The company had a trading volume of 387,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,619. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $156.51 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 31.16%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

