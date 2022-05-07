Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Has $34,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.80.

LOW traded down $3.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.29. 3,910,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,641,540. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.08 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $127.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

