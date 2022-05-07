Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $37,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 280 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Barings LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in International Business Machines by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 385,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,543,000 after buying an additional 30,755 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in International Business Machines by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 40,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM traded up $1.75 on Friday, hitting $137.67. 7,306,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,381,692. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.26. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.54%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

