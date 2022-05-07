Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $640,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,039,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after buying an additional 71,010 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.55.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,572,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,547,005. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $96.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.86.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.