Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,198 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of Zendesk worth $6,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Zendesk by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Zendesk by 4.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $113.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $153.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 36.18% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

In other Zendesk news, insider John Geschke sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.34, for a total value of $548,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $820,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,233 shares of company stock valued at $10,518,804 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

