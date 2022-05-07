Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 60,789 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 191.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,789 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $8,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 44,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CP opened at $72.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.80. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.152 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 19.30%.

CP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.13.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

