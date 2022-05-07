Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,139 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $6,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $1,496,560.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $12,353,087.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,072,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,208,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 432,709 shares of company stock valued at $47,964,300. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AN opened at $123.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.13. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.32 and a twelve month high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 59.93% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AN. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Truist Financial raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.86.

AutoNation Profile (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.