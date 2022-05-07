Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,348 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $8,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 18,279 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $1,618,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 56.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,369 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 677.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 27,668 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 301.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 40,310 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,409.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,708.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $1,391,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,733.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,743 shares of company stock worth $4,232,771 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NBIX opened at $79.55 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $108.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 110.49 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.11.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.21). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.13.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

