Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $8.56 Million Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,562 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of Macy’s worth $8,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Macy’s by 203.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,006,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,752,000 after purchasing an additional 674,584 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 57.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 27,093 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 269.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 688,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $26,390.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $113,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

M opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average is $26.46. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

