Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,030 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.22% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,123,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,969,000 after acquiring an additional 61,781 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $3,483,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 242.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. 55.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RXRX opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.85. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 1,832.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RXRX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 37,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $229,014.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,912.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 978,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,023,769.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

