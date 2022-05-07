Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,214 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $7,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $76.41 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.18 and a 12 month high of $315.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.17 and its 200 day moving average is $165.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.57.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

