Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,917 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Mosaic worth $8,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 380.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 17,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $1,313,929.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,986.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,385,870. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.35.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.