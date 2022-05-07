Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 62,280 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $7,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,538,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $730,826,000 after buying an additional 864,556 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,683,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $700,709,000 after buying an additional 2,940,798 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 25,065,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $519,671,000 after buying an additional 828,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,754,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $419,355,000 after purchasing an additional 60,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,438,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $386,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,081 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.54.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $37.93.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

