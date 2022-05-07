MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

MiX Telematics stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 21,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.48 million, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.85. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67.

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.26 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 5.83%. Analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.35%.

In other news, CAO Paul M. Dell sold 123,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $60,546.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul M. Dell sold 79,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $38,770.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,465,275 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,914 and have sold 312,795 shares valued at $153,270. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in MiX Telematics by 62.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in MiX Telematics in the third quarter worth about $317,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MiX Telematics by 24.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 88,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

