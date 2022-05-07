MMCAP International Inc. SPC Acquires Shares of 275,000 SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 0.08% of SportsMap Tech Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,000.

Get SportsMap Tech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SMAP remained flat at $$9.95 during trading hours on Friday. SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SportsMap Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SportsMap Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.