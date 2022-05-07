MMCAP International Inc. SPC Invests $505,000 in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTACU)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTACU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $3,788,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $508,000.

Get Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I stock remained flat at $$10.08 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08. Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $10.96.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology companies that operate in the marketplace, financial technology, and software-as-a-service verticals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.