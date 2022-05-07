MMCAP International Inc. SPC Makes New $3.05 Million Investment in Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPU)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energem during the 4th quarter worth about $3,147,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energem in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,523,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energem in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,269,000.

Shares of ENCPU remained flat at $$10.15 during trading hours on Friday. Energem Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $10.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.16.

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the energy industry.

