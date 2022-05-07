MMCAP International Inc. SPC Makes New $561,000 Investment in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 0.17% of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter valued at $3,344,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 75,846.2% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 98,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 98,600 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

FTCV remained flat at $$9.85 during midday trading on Friday. 116,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,501. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $51,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,814,263 shares of company stock worth $37,576,406.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses in the financial technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

