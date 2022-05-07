MMCAP International Inc. SPC Sells 100,000 Shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC trimmed its stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 0.56% of Primavera Capital Acquisition worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Primavera Capital Acquisition by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 69,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 49.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primavera Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PV remained flat at $$9.84 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 636 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,752. Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $10.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.