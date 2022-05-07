MMCAP International Inc. SPC Takes Position in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 1.22% of AltEnergy Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEAE. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 43.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AEAE remained flat at $$9.96 on Friday. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $10.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.94.

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

