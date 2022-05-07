Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 4,300 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 195,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $45,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Ecolab by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,444,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.20. 1,402,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,979. The company has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $154.85 and a one year high of $238.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.33 and a 200 day moving average of $200.73.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,075 shares of company stock worth $1,250,306. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.40.

Ecolab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.